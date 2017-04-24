Serena Williams will take motherhood in her stride - Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
World number one Williams is already plotting a return to tennis next year after announcing she is pregnant, saying she "can't wait" to introduce her first child to the players' box. She returned to number one in the women's rankings on Monday even though she has not played professionally since cruising to the Australian Open title nearly three months ago.
