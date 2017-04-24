Serena Williams talks pregnancy, future of tennis career at Vancouver TED Talk
Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, spoke on winning the Australian Open while pregnant: 'It wasn't very easy.' a Tennis legend Serena Williams spoke at the TED Conference in Vancouver Tuesday, touching on her pregnancy and the future of her athletic career.
