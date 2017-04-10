Schiavone puts retirement off a bit longer with Bogota title
Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone captured her eighth career title with a 6-4, 7-5 win over fourth-seeded Lara Arruabarrena at the Claro Open Colsanitas on Saturday, showing she still has plenty of good tennis left in her as she winds down her career.
