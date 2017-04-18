Sasnovich gives Belarus lead over Swiss in Fed Cup semi

Aliaksandra Sasnovich upset Viktorija Golubic to give Belarus a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in their Fed Cup semifinal on Saturday. Sasnovich's aggressive style, with 36 winners to Golubic's 22, helped give her the edge in an almost three-hour battle which ended 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 to the Belarusian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.