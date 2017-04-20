Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova vs Gabriela Dabrowski- Xu Yifan: Watch...
Indian Tennis starlet Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova all set to take on Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan in the women's doubles final of Miami Open 2017. The match will start at 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time .
