Rubin Statham and Julia Glushko take Wellington Tennis Open titles

In an entertaining battle against his Davis Cup team-mate Kiwi tennis No.1 Rubin Statham retained his Wellington Open crown with a straight sets win over Marcus Daniell. Statham, ranked at 385 in the world in singles, defeated Daniell, who he warmed up with prior to the final and joked with during the match, by a score of 6-4 7-6 .

