Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas bite dust in Barcelona
The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair lost 6-7 6-7 After the high of Monte Carlo Masters title triumph, India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas suffered a first round exit at the ATP Barcelona Open. The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair lost 6-7 6-7 to the top seeded combination of Henri Kontinen and John Peers.
