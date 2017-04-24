Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas bite dust in Barcelona

The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair lost 6-7 6-7 After the high of Monte Carlo Masters title triumph, India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas suffered a first round exit at the ATP Barcelona Open. The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair lost 6-7 6-7 to the top seeded combination of Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

