Roger Federer, Microsoft's Gates to play doubles for charity
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, poses for a photograph with his trophy in front of the Miami skyline after defeating Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Miami. less Roger Federer, of Switzerland, poses for a photograph with his trophy in front of the Miami skyline after defeating Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 2, ... more Bill Gates, right, and Warren Buffett talk during a break in the FEI World Cup equestrian jumping grand prix in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC