Rod Laver to be honored at the 117th Ojai Valley Tennis Tournament
Legendary tennis star Rod Laver will be honored during festivities at the 117th Ojai Valley Tennis Tournament, which runs April 26-30. The Grand Slam champion and native of Australia, who won 11 major singles titles, will be the special guest on April 28, during the Ojai Valley Tennis Club's annual fundraising reception at Topa Mountain Winery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC