Rising talent Jay Clarke hails - awesome' experience with GB's Davis Cup team
Turning himself into the new Rafael Nadal did not work out but Jay Clarke is making impressive early strides in the tennis world doing things his own way. The 18-year-old from Derby spent last week as a hitting partner for the Great Britain Davis Cup team after his results caught the eye of captain Leon Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC