Rising talent Jay Clarke hails - awesome' experience with GB's Davis Cup team

Turning himself into the new Rafael Nadal did not work out but Jay Clarke is making impressive early strides in the tennis world doing things his own way. The 18-year-old from Derby spent last week as a hitting partner for the Great Britain Davis Cup team after his results caught the eye of captain Leon Smith.

Chicago, IL

