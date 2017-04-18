Ramos-Vinolas beats Marin Cilic to reach Monte Carlo semis
Albert Ramos-Vinolas won the last four games to beat fifth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-2, 6-7 , 6-2 and reach the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals on Friday. Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, seemed to be in command when he broke at the start of the third set.
