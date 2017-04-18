Rafael Nadal lands record 10th Monte-...

Rafael Nadal lands record 10th Monte-Carlo title

The Spaniard swept aside Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-3 in 76 minutes to become the first player in the Open Era to win a singles tournament 10 times. "It has been an amazing week on one of the most important events on the tour," Nadal was quoted as saying by eurosport.com Having had a helping hand from chair umpire Cedric Mourier in his semi-final victory over David Goffin, benefiting from a line call which was incorrectly over-ruled when a break down in the first set, Nadal avoided any such controversy in a routine win in the final.

