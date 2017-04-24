Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem to win 10th title in Barcelona - Sun, 30 Apr 2017 PST
It was the second consecutive week that Nadal had won a tournament for the 10th time. He had become the first men's tennis player in the Open era to win the same title 10 times at the Monte Carlo Masters last Sunday.
