Pregnant Serena no intention of quitting tennis: Coach
Serena Williams has no intention of calling time on her tennis career after her shock announcement that she is pregnant and will not play again this year, her coach said on Saturday. The 35-year-old American, one of the greatest players of all time, revealed Wednesday that she is expecting her first baby, triggering speculation that she may never return to tennis.
