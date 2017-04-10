Pardey on in busy schedule
They include a 10-and-under boys' singles and doubles, 12-and-under boys' and girls' singles and boys' doubles, 14-and-under boys' and girls' singles and girls' doubles, 16-and-under boys' and girls' and boys' doubles. There will also be men's and women's singles and doubles plus the Pardey Shield for Tasmanian boys and girls aged between 12 and 19. The Pardey Shield is an annual competition to determine Tasmania's best under-18 player, has been won by a who's who of the state's top players and last year saw Hobart's Daniel Groom win a tight tussle over Launceston's Ben Barnett.
