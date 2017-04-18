Novak Djokovic through to Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic's road to recovery continued with victory against Pablo Carreno Busta as he secured his passage through to the quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters. Djokovic, playing only his second clay match of the year following elbow surgery, dropped the middle set and was tied at 4-4 in the decider before edging the final two games to secure a nervy 6-2 4-6 6-4 win over the Spaniard.

