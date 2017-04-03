New Zealand Davis Cup tennis team wary of Korean challenge
Davis Cup captain Alistair Hunt isn't expecting an easy ride from the Korean team in the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie against New Zealand starting on Friday in Auckland. The visiting team is resting its two best players, getting ready for ATP tournaments so they will be missing for the vital Davis Cup tie.
