Nastase unapologetic over abusive tirades at British team as Royal Box ban looms
Ilie Nastase remained unrepentant about his conduct towards the British contingent at the Fed Cup, despite the All England Club threatening a Royal Box ban and fellow Romanian sports hero Nadia Comaneci branding his comments "ugly". Romanian website ProSport quoted the 70-year-old Nastase on Monday evening responding to a question from a local journalist about whether he contacted any of the Great Britain team members in the wake of the weekend's controversy.
