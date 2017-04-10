Murray upbeat over fitness hopes for Monte-Carlo Masters
The Scot has been sidelined for five weeks by an elbow injury and had been unsure about whether it would have sufficiently recovered in time for the first big event of the European clay-court season. Murray was unable to serve at full speed in an exhibition match against Roger Federer in Zurich last Monday, but has been encouraged by his form in practice since then.
