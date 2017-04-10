Murray makes return in exhibition aga...

Murray makes return in exhibition against Federer

19 hrs ago

Andy Murray is targeting a return to competitive action in Monte Carlo next week after making his first appearance on court for a month in a charity match against Roger Federer in Zurich. The world number one has suffered with shingles and illness since the turn of the year and was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open in the middle of March after injuring his elbow.

Chicago, IL

