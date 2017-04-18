Murray looks to rebound on Barcelona's clay, Nishikori out

Needing to make up for lost time before the French Open, Andy Murray decided at the last minute to squeeze in another clay-court tournament in Barcelona. The top-ranked Murray was going to pass on the Barcelona Open until he bowed out at Monte Carlo in the third round on Thursday, when he blew a 4-0 lead in the deciding set to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

