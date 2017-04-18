Monte Carlo Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas reach men's doubles quarter-final

The unseeded Indo-Uruguay pair pipped the Protea-American combination 6-7 6-4 10-6 in the pre-quarterfinals. Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas knocked out fifth seeds Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram after a three-set battle to progress to the quarterfinals of the ATP Monte Carlo Masters event in Monaco.

