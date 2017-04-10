Monte Carlo Masters: British pair Dan Evans & Kyle Edmund meet in first round
Britain's Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund will meet for the first time on the ATP Tour in round one of the Monte Carlo Masters, which begins on Sunday. Nadal, 30, is seeking to win the event for 10th time, which would also be his 50th clay-court title.
