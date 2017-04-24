Montanes wins opener in Barcelona and delays retirement
" Albert Montanes defeated Spanish countryman Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open on Monday to begin his final ATP tournament. The 36-year-old Montanes announced last week he will retire after nearly 20 years on tour when he's knocked out of Barcelona, where he lives.
