Mixed results for Kiwi tennis players around world
After winning through qualifying New Zealand Davis Cup team member Marcus Daniell and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner have lost in the first round of the ATP Masters 500 tournament in Barcelona. Daniell and Demoliner were defeated by the experienced pair of Aisam Qureshi and Romanian Florin Mergea 6-4 6-4.
