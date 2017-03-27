Mark Williams closes in on Crucible s...

Mark Williams closes in on Crucible spot as he faces Mark Selby in Beijing final

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Mark Williams is relishing his clash with snooker's toughest nut to crack on Sunday as he stands just one win away from clinching an automatic place in the World Championship. The 42-year-old will take on his fellow two-time world champion Mark Selby in the final of the Bank of Beijing China Open, knowing his hopes of avoiding the dicey qualifying stage for the Crucible hinge on the result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar 14 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC