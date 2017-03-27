Mark Williams closes in on Crucible spot as he faces Mark Selby in Beijing final

Mark Williams is relishing his clash with snooker's toughest nut to crack on Sunday as he stands just one win away from clinching an automatic place in the World Championship. The 42-year-old will take on his fellow two-time world champion Mark Selby in the final of the Bank of Beijing China Open, knowing his hopes of avoiding the dicey qualifying stage for the Crucible hinge on the result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.