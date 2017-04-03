Mahesh Bhupathi drops veteran Leander Paes from Davis Cup squad
Bengaluru: Veteran Leander Paes was today dropped from the Indian team for the Asia/Oceania Davis Cup tie against Uzbekistan to be held here from April 7 to 9. India's non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi instead selected Rohan Bopanna to pair with Sriram Balaji in the second round Davis Cup tie in Group 1 of the Asia/Oceania zone to be played at the KSLTA. Bopanna and Balaji will feature in the doubles match against Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev.
