Lyman falls to Altick in opening round of qualifying at LTP tournament
Local junior standout Kat Lyman couldn't handle the clay-court consistency of former Vanderbilt star Frances Altick in Sunday's opening round of qualifying for the LTP/Charleston $60K U.S. Women's Pro Circuit French Open Wild Card Challenge finale at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant. Altick, who in 2016 earned a wild card into the main draw of the Volvo Car Open by winning the Shape Invitational, was too crafty for the hard-hitting Lyman on the teenager's home courts in posting a 6-3, 6-0 victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC