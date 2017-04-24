Lyman falls to Altick in opening round of qualifying at LTP tournament

Local junior standout Kat Lyman couldn't handle the clay-court consistency of former Vanderbilt star Frances Altick in Sunday's opening round of qualifying for the LTP/Charleston $60K U.S. Women's Pro Circuit French Open Wild Card Challenge finale at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant. Altick, who in 2016 earned a wild card into the main draw of the Volvo Car Open by winning the Shape Invitational, was too crafty for the hard-hitting Lyman on the teenager's home courts in posting a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

