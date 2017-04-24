Lyman falls to Altick in opening roun...

Lyman falls to Altick in opening round of qualifying at LTP tournament

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Local junior standout Kat Lyman couldn't handle the clay-court consistency of former Vanderbilt star Frances Altick in Sunday's opening round of qualifying for the LTP/Charleston $60K U.S. Women's Pro Circuit French Open Wild Card Challenge finale at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant. Altick, who in 2016 earned a wild card into the main draw of the Volvo Car Open by winning the Shape Invitational, was too crafty for the hard-hitting Lyman on the teenager's home courts in posting a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,892 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC