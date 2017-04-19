Love game for Serena: Spox says Willi...

Love game for Serena: Spox says Williams is pregnant

It's another love game for Serena Williams: She is pregnant - and, based on the timeline she offered, she already was when she won the Australian Open. A spokeswoman for Williams, Kelly Bush Novak, wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday: "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall."

