Kyle Edmund pushes Rafael Nadal all the way in Monte-Carlo

Read more: Northwich Guardian

Kyle Edmund gave Rafael Nadal an unprecedented scare in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters before the nine-time champion recovered. Nadal had never lost more than four games in his opening match at the tournament before but had to withstand a barrage of Edmund forehands on his way to a 6-0 5-7 6-3 victory.

