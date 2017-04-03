Kyle Edmund keen to be Great Britain's main man on clay in France Davis Cup tie
Kyle Edmund is hoping to pick up where he left off on clay as Great Britain bid to cause an upset in their Davis Cup quarter-final against France. Britain beat the French, the country with the greatest strength in depth in men's tennis, at the same stage on the way to their title two years ago.
