Kyle Edmund beats Dan Evans in all-British battle in Monte Carlo

21 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

Kyle Edmund defeated fellow Briton Dan Evans in straight sets at the Monte Carlo Masters as the Davis Cup team-mates met for the first time on the ATP tour. Evans is one place higher than Edmund in the rankings, 44th to 45th, but the 7-5 6-1 scoreline in their first round clash was not a major surprise with the younger man a strong favourite on clay.

