Konta leads unchanged Fed Cup team in Romania play-off

Johanna Konta will lead Great Britain's bid to qualify for World Group II in their Fed Cup play-off against Romania next weekend. Britain have not competed at world level in the competition since 1993 but go into the tie on clay at Constanta's Tenis Club IDU as heavy underdogs.

Chicago, IL

