Konta beaten in Stuttgart and misses out on Halep rematch

20 hrs ago

The British number one is inexperienced on clay at the highest level and it showed in a scrappy 6-3 7-5 loss to Sevastova, who also won their meeting at the US Open last year. Wednesday's first-round victory over Naomi Osaka in Stuttgart was just Konta's third WTA Tour win on clay.

