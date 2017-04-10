Kohlschreiber and Coric set for Grand Prix final
Philipp Kohlschreiber and Borna Coric will meet in Sunday's final of the Grand Prix Hassan II after easing though the semis. Coric of Croatia was the first to book his place in the showpiece of the tournament staged in Morocco after dispatching Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-4.
