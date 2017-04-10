Kershaw proves an oldie but goodie
Jonny Marray, right, is in the Cardiff Met University squad at the Hunters National Premier League finals at the David Lloyd Club in Leeds PERENNIAL entrants Virgin Active Wearside had a good opening day at the Hunters National Premier League finals at David Lloyd Leeds. Matches are played over two days, and the north-east club, who are seeded seventh, are leading both of their contests 2-0 at the halfway stage against St George's Hill and David Lloyd Westbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC