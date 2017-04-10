Kershaw proves an oldie but goodie

Jonny Marray, right, is in the Cardiff Met University squad at the Hunters National Premier League finals at the David Lloyd Club in Leeds PERENNIAL entrants Virgin Active Wearside had a good opening day at the Hunters National Premier League finals at David Lloyd Leeds. Matches are played over two days, and the north-east club, who are seeded seventh, are leading both of their contests 2-0 at the halfway stage against St George's Hill and David Lloyd Westbury.

