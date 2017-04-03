Keller rejects giant bubble domes for tennis courts

The Keller City Council rejected plans for the huge inflatable domes Tuesday night amid opposition from neighbors, who complained that the structures would be an eyesore and result in lower property values, among other things. The 35-court private club to be built on the site of what once was Newton's Rocky Top Ranch on Keller Smithfield Road is the brainchild of former touring pro Taylor Dent.

