Kazakh teenager Arashov gets two-year doping ban
Kazakhstan teenager Arsan Arashov has been banned for two years after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, the International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday. The 17-year-old, ranked 1,729th in the world, failed a test at an ITF event in Gandia, Spain in early July last year, with his suspension backdated to Sept.
