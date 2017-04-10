John Isner advances in US Men's Clay Court Championship

Second-seeded John Isner advanced to the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship quarterfinals Thursday, beating Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-7 , 7-6 , 6-3. Isner set up a match against fellow American Ernesto Escobedo, a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 winner over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the afternoon session at River Oaks.

