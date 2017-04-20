Johanna Konta: Injured and ill British number one to miss Charleston tournament
Johanna Konta will miss this week's clay-court season-opener in Charleston because of a shoulder injury and illness. The 25-year-old has revealed she was battling both during her run to victory in last week's Miami Open.
