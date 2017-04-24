Johanna Konta beats Naomi Osaka in Porsche Grand Prix first round
Johanna Konta put a difficult weekend behind her to reach the second round of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The British number one travelled to Germany from Constanta, where she left the court in tears and was accused of gamesmanship during Great Britain's fiery Fed Cup play-off against Romania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC