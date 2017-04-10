It's the end of an era as tennis ace Harris leaves Frinton
Moving on - it's the end of an era as Chris Harris is leaving Frinton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. He is pictured here with Alex Brown Harris, who has been an integral part of the club for over two decades, is moving on to new and exciting projects, taking up different challenges along with dedicating more time to his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clacton and Frinton Gazette.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC