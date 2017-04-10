It's the end of an era as tennis ace ...

It's the end of an era as tennis ace Harris leaves Frinton

Moving on - it's the end of an era as Chris Harris is leaving Frinton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. He is pictured here with Alex Brown Harris, who has been an integral part of the club for over two decades, is moving on to new and exciting projects, taking up different challenges along with dedicating more time to his family.

