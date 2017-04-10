Inexperienced Czech team to face US in Fed Cup semifinals

" Defending champion Czech Republic will be without its major stars in next week's Fed Cup semifinals against the United States. An inexperienced team of Katerina Siniakova, Kristyna Pliskova, Denisa Allertova and Marketa Vondrousova has been selected for the April 22-23 series on an outdoor clay court at Saddlebrook Resort in Florida.

