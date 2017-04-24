Ilie Nastase on the defensive as - sporting legends' club condemns Fed Cup abuse
Ilie Nastase again insisted on Tuesday that he has not made any racist remarks following a controversial weekend which could result in the Romanian losing his membership of the prestigious Laureus Academy. Romania team captain Nastase was ejected from the Fed Cup match in Constanta on Saturday following a foul-mouthed tirade directed at his British counterpart Anne Keothavong and British number one Johanna Konta.
