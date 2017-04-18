Ilie Nastase handed provisional suspension by ITF over Fed Cup controversy

Ilie Nastase has been handed a provisional suspension from the Fed Cup by the International Tennis Federation - but that did not stop him brazenly walking back into Tenis Club IDU in Constanta on Sunday. The Romania captain was thrown out of the World Group II play-off against Great Britain on Saturday after an extraordinary meltdown that saw him hurl foul-mouthed abuse at the British team and journalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.