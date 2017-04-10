Heather Watson suffers early exit in ...

Heather Watson suffers early exit in Switzerland

Heather Watson's hopes of playing in the French Open suffered a blow with a first-round defeat by Anett Kontaveit at the Ladies Open Biel Bienne in Switzerland. The British number two was on the back foot throughout and lost 7-6 6-2 to her Estonian opponent in an hour and 32 minutes.

