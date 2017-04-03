Heather Watson beaten by top seed Ang...

Heather Watson beaten by top seed Angelique Kerber in Monterrey

Read more: Hereford Times

Heather Watson's defence of her Monterrey Open title came to an end in the quarter-finals as she was beaten 6-4 6-4 by world number one Angelique Kerber. Watson fought hard but failed to convert any of the eight break points she created against top seed Kerber, who responded well to the pressure.

