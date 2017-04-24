Gwen Stefani axes show over ruptured eardrum
Gwen Stefani had to scrap a planned performance at a Las Vegas gala on Thursday night after reportedly rupturing her eardrum. The No Doubt frontwoman had been due to hit the stage at the annual Power of Love event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where retired tennis star Andre Agassi and business mogul Ronald Perelman were honoured, but a medical emergency prompted Gwen to cancel the appearance.
