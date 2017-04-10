Goffin sails through in Monte Carlo, ...

Goffin sails through in Monte Carlo, Simon sets up Djokovic clash

21 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

David Goffin cruised into the Monte Carlo Masters second round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over fellow Belgian Steve Darcis on Sunday, while Gilles Simon booked a meeting with Novak Djokovic. World number 14 Goffin was the only seed in action on a day taken up predominantly by qualifiers and swiftly stamped his authority on the match, winning five games on the spin to race into a 5-1 lead in the opening set.

Chicago, IL

