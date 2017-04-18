French Open officials to decide Maria...

French Open officials to decide Maria Sharapova's wildcard on May 15

Paris: Maria Sharapova will learn on May 15 whether she can compete at the French Open after her drugs ban, French tennis officials said yesterday, insisting the absence of pregnant Serena Williams would have no bearing on their decision. Two-time Roland Garros champion Sharapova controversially returns next week from a 15-month drugs ban at the WTA Stuttgart Grand Prix.

